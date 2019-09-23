’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Is Looking For A Rich Man

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is back on the market, and she’s looking for a rich guy, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Lima was introduced to viewers during the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband Colt Johnson. The couple met online and after getting to know each other, Johnson brought the Brazilian woman to the United States on a K-1 visa. Upon arriving to the US, Lima expressed her disappointment at her new living situation, which included sharing a home with Johnson’s mother, Debbie, and several cats. During their time together, the couple’s relationship was volatile and Lima was arrested multiple times for domestic battery. The couple ultimately went their separate ways when Johnson filed for divorce from Lima and threatened to have her deported.

After her marriage ended, Lima decided to try finding love again and that’s when she met Eric Nichols on Tinder. Lima and Nichols were very public with their relationship, the pair even had a short segment on TLC documenting their first date. Nichols also appeared on the show’s reunion special, where he and Johnson got into a huge argument over his involvement with Lima and the show.

Unfortunately, Lima’s relationship with Nichols didn’t last very long and the two ended up calling it quits. After the breakup, Nichols decided to patch things up with Johnson and the two men had dinner together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Lima informed her fans and followers of the breakup via her Instagram page, where she said she was ready to focus on herself.

“I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars,” she wrote, before thanking fans for their love and support.

However, it seems things have changed and Lima is back on the prowl for a new beau and this time, she’s looking for a rich man. She has also enlisted the help of her friend, Heather Marianna, to make sure she finds the right one.

“Listen, if you want to date my friend Larissa, you need to DM me. I need your mother f*cking social security number. I need your mother f*cking credit score…because this b*tch ain’t f*cking dating broke mother f*ckers no more,” Marianna colorfully explained in a clip reposted by popular reality TV blogger John Yates.