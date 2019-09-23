‘Playboy’ Bombshell Khloe Terae Channels Her Inner Gymnast, Does The Splits In Thong Bikini

Khloe Terae is all limbered up and giving her Instagram followers a glimpse of just how flexible she can be.

The Playboy model and Canadian beauty took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a picture of herself wearing a thong bikini and doing an almost impossibly wide split. The picture snagged some viral interest from Khloe’s followers, amassing thousands of likes and comments in a matter of just a few hours.

Many of those who commented were enamored at just how much the 25-year-old model could stretch — and just how much it revealed.

“On fire baby,” one person said.

“OK that’s impressive,” another conceded.

Khloe Terae has been getting all kinds of attention for her racy photos as of late. The model recently shared another shot of herself sporting a tan bikini and looking like a bronzed goddess, a picture that happened to be promoting a makeup artist.

Terae has an impressive 2.3 million followers on Instagram, but has captured attention well beyond the confines of the social media site. She also gets regular features from celebrity news sites and men’s magazines, even appearing on the cover of Maxim magazine’s South Africa edition for a story that touted her as an “Instagram sensation.”

Khloe’s followers will understand exactly why. The curvy model shows off pictures in various stages of undress, and in fact, has appeared topless so frequently that Maxim even put together a list of the “Top 15 Times Maxim Model Khloe Terae Went Topless On Instagram.”

She occasionally flashes her flexibility as well, which was definitely on display for Sunday’s viral picture.

In another recent snap that also got some viral attention, Khloe spread her legs wide in a bright white swimsuit, showing off her long and well-toned physique.

Khloe’s flexibility and her penchant for sharing revealing images of herself has helped her to build quite a nice career. While it’s not exactly clear how much she’s making, social media experts say that influencers like Khloe can command $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, meaning Khloe is likely pulling in north of $20,000 for just a single post.

The work also allows Khloe to travel the globe, with recent shots showing her in Spain and Greece. While she does get to take in the sun and enjoy the tropical climates, Khloe is also hard at work, as her photo shoots show.

Those who want to check out more from Khloe Terae should check out her Instagram feed.