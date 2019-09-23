Felicity Huffman Made Fun Of At The Emmys

There was a joke at the Emmy Awards that was directed clearly at Felicity Huffman.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman got sentenced earlier this month to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. In addition to her time behind bars, she was also ordered to do community service, pay a $30,000 fine and spend a year on probation. In the wake of the news, it was not surprising that the actress didn’t show up for the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. However, the lack of her presence was not overlooked and there was one joke directed right at her and her future stint in jail, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges for paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme, $15,000 to have her daughters SAT exam answers corrected. Another famous face in this scandal is Full House star Lori Loughlin, who is also facing potential prison time. Comedian Thomas Lennon took a dig at their circumstances at the Emmy Awards.

“The producers have asked me to give a special shout out to our previous lead actress winners who are watching from prison. Keep your chin up,” he jabbed.

Huffman took responsibility for her role in the scandal from the very beginning and has shown intense remorse both publicly and privately. She did not try to fight the charges against her, but rather opted to focus on making amends to the community and repairing the destruction she caused within her own family, according to The Inquisitr.

Huffman’s eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, was unaware of what her mother was doing behind the scenes to guarantee her a spot at her dream college. Sophia struggled in math and Singer convinced Huffman that if she didn’t do something drastic to boost her daughters score, the teen would not be able to get into the school she was hoping for. While the actress thought she was helping her daughter, she ended up hurting her by showing she did not have faith in her to succeed on her own.

Watch Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) take a dig at former lead actress winner Felicity Huffman at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/A4rFJWMdfi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done,” the actress said in court.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. If they are in fact convicted, they will likely face a much more serious sentence than that of Huffman who took a plea deal.