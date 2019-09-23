The ‘RHOA’ Cast Heads To Greece Despite Reportedly Still Having Drama While Shooting Season 12

The cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly looking forward to their girls trip to Greece.

Fans of the Bravo reality series know that the ladies usually have a trip each season that involves most if not all of the cast members. According to Hollywood Life, the ladies left for Greece on Sunday, September 22. A source close to the outlet reportedly said that all of the current cast members of RHOA will be in attendance for the annual trip.

“A lot of the cast has made progress on their relationships and everyone has had a hand in helping mend relationships,” the source shared. “Things as a whole are better than they were at the beginning of the season. They went from not being able to be in the same room together to at least trying to hear one another out.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the show’s only original cast member, NeNe Leakes, wasn’t looking to rekindle old friendships with certain returning cast members. Kenya Moore announced in May that she was returning to the show after taking Season 11 off. Leakes was reportedly on the outs with several housewives, including Moore, Porsha Williams, and Cynthia Bailey. The ladies have reportedly turned over a new leaf and are ready to bond in Greece together.

The trip reportedly may or may not be cut short due to one cast member’s impending childbirth. Eva Marcille, who joined the cast in Season 10, is set to give birth to her third child at any moment. The model recently celebrated the upcoming birth of her second child with husband Michael Sterling with a floral-themed baby shower. Marcille invited all of the cast members and Bailey and Leakes were reportedly cordial with each other during the event. The two reportedly shied away from taking photos with each other, but were “civil” in order to support Marcille.

Leakes and Bailey’s beef reportedly began during the Season 11 finale. Moore arrived at Bailey’s premiere party for her collaboration with Seagram’s, without her or Leakes’ knowledge. While Bailey said she wasn’t aware that Moore was coming, the argument ensued between the two and they haven’t been back to their original dynamic ever since.

With Moore’s return, the focus will be on her strained relationship with Leakes, at least for the beginning arc of the season.

“Kenya and Porsha will never see eye to eye with NeNe. This season feels like Kenya and Porsha versus NeNe,” a source shared.

Viewers will see the drama unfold when Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo this fall.