RuPaul Upstages Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner As The ‘KUWTK’ Sisters Present His ‘Drag Race’ A 2019 Emmy

Not many performers are able to outdo Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when it comes to what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars wear. This is especially so when the duo shows up for an event at which these fashionistas are free to flaunt their style sense. However, on September 22, this did happen.

Kim and Kendall hit the Emmys 2019 stage to present the winner of the Reality-Competition Program category. RuPaul’s show, aptly called RuPaul’s Drag Race, was nominated along with small-screen shows like American Ninja Warrior, The Amazing Race, The Voice, Nailed It, and Top Chef.

RuPaul’s popular namesake show won, leading the man behind the television show to head up to the podium to accept the prize. His speech was certainly memorable.

“Thank you guys so much! All these beautiful people…We are so proud of this show, and we are so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are.”

However, arguably the most memorable moment happened before RuPaul even spoke. At the very least, he was certainly “fabulous” as he rocked a stunning black-and-pink single-breasted suit paired with a black shirt and a black ascot. No doubt, the ensemble was couture or close to it as the two-toned black-tie get-up fit like a glove. In addition, the print matched itself perfectly, with the top piece seamlessly blending with the bottom piece.

"Speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote." #DragRace's @RuPaul urges the public to register to vote while accepting the award for best competition series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Z2qthMvs20 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

Even though Kim and Kendall were upstaged by sartorially-savvy RuPaul, the KUWTK regulars did look their black-tie best.

Kim was rocking a black velvet number from Vivienne Westwood. The frock clung to the reality star-law student’s many curves while heavy silver chains and a cross necklace drew plenty of attention. Her makeup was done in neutral tones and her hair was styled in loose waves.

Kendall, who showed up as a brunette after going blond for a short period of time, was clothed in a Richard Quinn gown. However, the most talked-about aspect of her outfit was the black latex turtleneck bodysuit she paired with the red floral frock. From afar, it looked as if the model-reality star’s second layer had been painted on her upper body since the garment was so slick and tight.

This was not the first time Kendall Jenner wore latex in public. Earlier on Sunday, the lanky lady showed up on Instagram while wearing black latex pants that also looked as if they were applied to her long legs with a brush and a can of shiny black paint, as The Inquisitr pointed out.