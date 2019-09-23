Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Censors & Shares Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram

Another day, another sizzling snap of L.A. fashion guru, Jami Alix, putting her uncanny resemblance to singing sensation Ariana Grande on display.

As her 131,000 Instagram followers know, the fashion blogger and vlogger is known for being especially active on social media. It is not uncommon for her to post multiple times a day and over a dozen times in a week.

Jami’s latest Instagram snap was a testament to the fact that she isn’t afraid to share a photo she likes even if she suffers a wardrobe malfunction. She, however, isn’t interested in exposing herself to the camera either. The young celebrity doppelganger strategically placed two small, black heart emojis over her exposed bikini area before sharing the photo with her followers.

The snapshot featured Alix rocking a short yellow-tinted champagne colored strapless dress. The top of the dress features a ruching across the center of the bosom that in combination with the snug-fit allowed the fashion blogger to highlight her perky assets for the camera.

The photo showcased Jami sitting on a cement ledge in front of a gorgeous and huge paneled window. The way her arms, hands, and toned legs were entwined made it a little difficult to tell whether she had her legs crossed or if her knees were just nearly touching.

The attention of most looking at the sexy snapshot, however, quickly focused on the two black heart emojis that censored the fact that the dress was a little too short for the position she was sitting in.

The combination of the low neckline and the short length of the dressed allowed Jami to flaunt her gorgeous sun kissed complexion for her followers as well. She opted to wear her highlighted locks in loose waves as they flowed around her shoulder, across her bosom, and down her back.

Jami kept things simple in the accessories department. She did, however, look ready to embrace the UV rays of the sun with a fashionable pair of shades resting on the top of her head.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was well-received by her followers as it quickly broke 3,000 likes in just a few hours. Several dozen also took the time to leave a comment.

One individual in particular couldn’t help but call attention to the fact that Jami made the decision to share the fabulous snap even though her bikini area was clearly exposed.

“To put it eloquently,” Jami penned in response to the comment.

As The Inquisitr reported just recently, the Instagram model is steadily accumulating a growing fan base as she gained 1,000 followers over the past few weeks.