Emilia Clarke Says Her Revealing Emmys Look Was Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke rocked a blue dress that barely covered her chest.

Emilia Clarke — Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, and Emmy nominee — set the red carpet on fire ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Thanks to winter finally coming, Emilia Clarke spent her final season of Game of Thrones staying all covered up in coats and furs. However, on Sunday night, she channeled the Daenerys Targaryen of the HBO show’s earlier seasons by showing off a lot more skin. But while her costar Gwendoline Christie delighted Game of Thrones fans with a direct nod to Brienne of Tarth’s storyline on the show, Emilia’s Emmy Awards outfit had nothing to with her regal character. Instead, she turned to Jennifer Lopez for dress inspiration.

Ahead of her walk down the red carpet, Emilia took to Instagram to tease the revealing dress she wore at the Emmys. She didn’t give fans a glimpse of her dress, but she did provide them with a closer look at her makeup and her multicolored statement earrings designed by David Webb.

In photos snapped on the Emmys red carpet, JLo’s influence on Emilia’s look is much more evident. According to Good Morning America, her dark blue gown was designed by Maison Valentino. Much like Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress, it showed off quite a bit of the 32-year-old actress’s chest.

Emilia’s gown featured what amounted to little more than two strips of fabric covering her breasts. They created a deep V that ended right above her belly button, where a bow was tied around her tiny waist. The slitted skirt of the dress was made out of much heavier fabric than the top. The Game of Thrones star posed with her hands in the gown’s pockets while walking the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Loading...

During an interview that was uploaded on the Entertainment Tonight Instagram page, Emilia elaborated on how JLo inspired her Emmys look. According to the actress, who is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, she really loved Lopez’s performance in the movie Hustlers. She especially enjoyed seeing the scantily-clad singer/actress show off her pole dancing skills at the beginning of the film.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I think that JLo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen,” Clarke said of Lopez’s stripper character. “I heckled in the cinema. I’m English, I don’t do that. But I did, so JLo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.”