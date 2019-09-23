’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Are Concerned About Laura Jallali’s Mental Health

Fans are expressing concern for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star, Laura Jallali, after she went on a rant about her recent “pregnancy” fiasco, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Laura met Aladin online and the couple dated long-distance for eight months before the 51-year-old woman travelled to Qatar to meet her 29-year-old personal trainer boyfriend. The couple spent three days together before Aladin asked Laura to be his wife. After their engagement, Laura decided to permanently relocate to Qatar, saying goodbye to her life and family in America, including her son.

After arriving in Qatar, the couple began facing a number of relationship issues, including sexual compatibility, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Laura, who was cheated on in her previous marriage, also admitted she struggles with trusting her romantic partners and has accused Aladin of cheating with women on social media. The accusations became a constant in the couple’s relationship, and Aladin made the decision to block his wife online. He later unblocked her, but it seems she is blocked again and this time, she was so desperate to get Aladin’s attention that she posted an image with a caption hinting that she was pregnant with his child.

A fan account, which was acting as Laura’s spokesperson, later confirmed that the woman isn’t actually having a baby because she had an ectopic pregnancy, which means the pregnancy wasn’t viable. Laura’s announcement has caused mixed reactions from fans, many have even taken to social media to call the woman a liar.

After seeing the comments about her, Laura has changed her statement and is now accusing the person behind the fan account of lying. However, the source has posted screenshots of messages coming from Laura’s account and promises to share more proof of Laura’s statements.

Meanwhile, Laura was spotted in Ecuador with fellow cast member, Evelin Villegas, who has also been making headlines recently.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Evelin was allegedly caught cheating on her boyfriend, Corey Rathgeber. After the cheating was revealed, Corey reportedly broke up with her and blocked her on social media. Evelin then took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her ex-boyfriend, and encouraged fans to do the same.

As for Aladin, the personal trainer has assured his fans and followers that there is no baby, but has yet to directly address his current relationship status with Laura.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays. At the end of the season, there will also be a reunion special, where Laura claims viewers will see the “real Aladin.”