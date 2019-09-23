Taraji P. Henson Shuts The Emmys Red Carpet Down In A Plunging Pink And Red Gown

Taraji P. Henson made sure to steal the scene on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

The Empire star shut down the carpet at the annual awards ceremony’s carpet wearing a red and pink gown. The actress’ gown flowed all the way down her legs and revealed a deep split. Henson’s dress also has a bright red cape that flows as she walks around. The actress opted to wear a curly bob and hooped earrings. The 49-year-old actress opted for a natural makeup look, allowing the dress to be the bold piece.

According to Hollywood Life, Henson isn’t nominated for an Emmy this year but will be presenting an award once the event begins. The Inquisitr previously reported that the sixth and final season of Empire is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 24. The show will close a chapter in Henson’s life, as she will no longer play Cookie Lyon on the Fox hit. Of Cookie, Henson said that the character gave her a “second life” in the industry after a lengthy career as a film actress. She also shared that the show made her a household name when it premiered in 2015.

Henson also reportedly said that one of the biggest things she will take away from the show is its impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The Hidden Figures actress shared that the character Jamal helped to inspire many people who struggled with their own sexuality. Henson also said that Jamal (Jussie Smollett) had during a Season 5 episode.

“I think for me, one of our proudest moments was the gay marriage,” Henson shared during a session of Actors on Actors with Ellen Pompeo. “We didn’t know how the black community would accept Jamal. That storyline of the gay son, because it’s so taboo in our community. “And to have him so well-received — and you know there’s the negative homophobes on Twitter, but those are small voices compared to the resounding voices of love that the character gets.”

The sixth season of Empire will air on Tuesday nights instead of the show’s regular Wednesday night lineup. A more noticeable change to the show will be Smollett not being a part of the Fox drama. The actor was booted from the show after he was accused of staging a homophobic and racist attack back in February. While the charges against Smollett were later dropped, the actor’s character was reportedly written out of the show due to the controversy surrounding the attack. Smollett still maintains his innocence in the alleged staging.