Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Pink Leather Jacket: ‘Stop Worrying About Other People Understanding You’

Savannah Chrisley is flooring Instagram with another stunning photo.

As those who follow the reality star on social media know, the Chrisley Knows Best star loves to share fashion-forward photos of herself on the platform as well as photos that include positive messages. The family-oriented star also shares plenty of photos with her famous family, and with almost every photo and video that she posts for fans, she earns a ton of attention.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Savannah stuns in an up-close and personal shot. In the image, the blond beauty stands in front of a white background, looking up to the sky. She is all smiles for the shot as she wears her short locks down and straight. She wears a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The reality star looks chic in a grey v-neck t-shirt that has a few holes in it, with a pink leather jacket on top. Savannah also wears a pair of dark denim and a belt around her waist for the look.

In the caption of the image, the 22-year-old penned a sweet message for fans, and since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a lot of attention from her nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

In just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned Savannah a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes, in addition to 160-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Chrisley know that she looks stunning while countless other raved over her outfit. A few other fans commented on the caption of the photo.

“Youuuuuuuu are toooo kind of beautiful you are,” one fan commented on the post with a smiley face emoji.

“You look amazing,” another fan gushed.

“Amen girl.nicely said.beautiful pic and beautiful smile as always,” one more Instagram user chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah stunned in a rare, makeup-free photo. In the selfie, Savannah appeared up-close and personal as she photographed herself from the chest up. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back for the occasion and went totally makeup-free in the shot while still looking absolutely stunning.

The 22-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of big pearl earrings and a dainty gold necklace while clad in a long-sleeved blue shirt. In just a short time, the photo garnered a ton of attention with over 50,000 likes and 600-plus comments.