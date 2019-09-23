Kelly Clarkson Drops Jaws In Floral Dress, Flaunting 37-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson just keeps on wowing. The American Idol alum and talk show host is likely being Googled a lot ahead of tomorrow’s airing, although die-hard fans do get their perks. Anyone following The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Instagram account will receive sneak previews of what’s to come.

Kelly shared a new video on Sunday, although for her fans, there’s twice the content, with a photo of the 37-year-old also having landed on Erin Moriarty’s Instagram. Apparently, the actress had her moment with Kelly on the couch already filmed.

Fans viewing the photo saw two beautiful ladies. Over on the left, Erin was seen in a strappy leather dress that perfectly fitted her slender frame. Over on the right, fans saw Kelly in a summery, cute, and ultimately very feminine number that flaunted the star’s weight loss, albeit not in a flashy way.

Kelly tends to eschew racy dresses or plunging necklines, although she wears a mini dress from time to time. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she turned heads in a black mini dress and high heels on the set of her show. In today’s photo, however, Kelly was looking sensational in a long-sleeved floral-print dress. While the sleeves were loose-flowing, other parts of the dress hugged her curves, the effects of Kelly’s pretty insane weight loss visible.

Kelly also appeared in a video ahead of tomorrow’s show – while the star tends to front media outlets for having trimmed down and lost 37 pounds, the footage saw the American Idol Season 1 winner indulging in what were likely quesadillas. The video showed Kelly prepping the dish with her guests, although a bit of a fight ensued as she insisted on getting as much sour cream as possible.

As Country Living reports, Kelly has lost 37 pounds. Speaking to Hoda Kotb, the singer and talk show host revealed that her weight battles went back a long way.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” she said.

“For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight—for me, it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore,” she added, after stating the number of pounds she had shed.

Kelly is not the only celebrity face to have made headlines for losing a lot of weight. Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Jameson, and Melissa McCarthy have all fronted media outlets for their slimmed-down silhouettes.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should tune into her show or follow the singer’s Instagram.