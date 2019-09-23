’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva And Twin Sister Tear Each Other Apart

Darcey Silva has returned for a third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and she brought her twin sister, Stacey, along for the ride. Stacey and Darcey are both dating foreign men, and the twins thought it would be a good idea to plan a trip to Albania to introduce each other to their partners, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, things don’t seem to be going well for the sisters, based on tonight’s upcoming episode, which can be streamed now on TLC’s website.

During the show’s current season, viewers watched as Darcey prepared to fly to London to meet her man, Tom Brooks, for the first time. Before starting a relationship with Tom, Darcey dated Jesse Meester. Her relationship with Jesse was tumultuous and her sister constantly encouraged her to walk away from the personal trainer. After the relationship ended, Darcey admitted she should have listened to Stacey’s advice, and hopes her sister will have better things to say about Tom.

Since her first season on the show, Darcey has made it clear she’s looking to get married as soon as possible and she seems to think Tom will be the man to make that happen. However, Tom doesn’t seem to be on the same page. On the other hand, Stacey has been engaged to her international man for three years, and it seems Darcey is a bit jealous of the strides her sister has been making.

While taking a ride together, Darcey tries to cuddle with Tom, who just wasn’t feeling it. He soon asks Darcey for some space, and Stacey was quick to toss a snide comment at her sister.

During tonight’s episode, the sisters sit down to talk about their sisterly struggles but end up criticizing each other and the other’s relationship. The constant bickering between the sisters is making the men uncomfortable, and Darcey is hoping to squash the issue so she doesn’t embarrass herself in front of Tom. Darcey starts by expressing to Stacey how their interaction has been causing tension in her relationship.

Instead of acknowledging what her sister is saying, Stacey immediately tries to imply that Tom just isn’t into Darcey.

“Maybe he’s just using the excuse of the twin thing because he’s not feeling it, he’s not feeling your vibe,” Stacey tells her sister, before admitting to the cameras that she’s actually seeing shades of Jesse in Tom.

“Your relationship is great and all, but I don’t think it’s perfect,” Darcey quickly fires back at her sister. “You’re three years in, engaged or whatever, but is that really the life you want to live?”

The sisters spend the rest of their time at breakfast together, trading insults.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.