Sierra Skye Drops Jaws With A Cheeky & Topless Photo

Sierra Skye is no stranger to sultry Instagram photos, as she previously teased her fans with a flirty caption. Since then, the model shared a new bikini pic that has fans going crazy.

The photo was taken outdoors in a setting that’s familiar to the model’s fans. It was in the same location as most of her recent swimsuit photos, which was a patio with a couch, chair, and umbrella.

Sierra stood with her back facing the camera, and wore a small, thong bikini. It was light purple, and popped against her tanned body. Meanwhile, the model opted to go without a bikini top.

Thanks to the angle of the shot, Skye’s left sideboob was on full display. She placed her left hand by her head, and wore her hair up in a messy bun.

Her face was mostly obscured, but it was possible to see her earrings. They were thin, gold hoops with a large, leaf-life accent that dangled at the bottom.

Skye’s fans seemed to be out in full force today, leaving tons of compliments in the comment section.

“Most beautiful woman un the f*cking planet,” said a fan.

“Hey woman! Your ears look like mushrooms…. Cute mushrooms though! Haha,” said another fan.

But unfortunately, it also looked like the haters were more active today than usual.

“There’s so many sexy models out there I’m tired of you,” complained an Instagram user.

“So dress half naked for likes on insta? Is that the vibe,” jabbed another Instagram user.

However, the positive messages greatly outnumbered the negative ones. One fan gushed about Sierra and her partner.

“Holy crap girl!! @romanpalumbo d*mn dude!! So happy this beautiful creature is with a REAL MAN!! LOVE YOU BOTH!!! Continue to flourish together!!” they said.

With that being said, it’s also worth noting that Sierra shared several Instagram stories yesterday. The three photos and videos revealed that the model attended a friend’s baby shower.

The first photo was a shot of the elaborate cake display. There was a large, decorative sign that was covered in light-colored flowers. And at the top, the words, “Oh Baby,” could be seen. In front of the sign, there was a table with a variety of cakes and cupcakes.

A second update showed the expecting couple doing their gender reveal. They did so by pulling on a white tube, which exploded with pink powder to indicate that they are waiting on a baby girl. Of course, the attendees of the party may have guessed the gender already, considering that the soon-to-be dad was rocking a pair of pink pants.

And finally, Sierra wrapped it up with a close-up photo of a cupcake, which she simply captioned, “Cutest.”

The small treat featured a pink shoe, along with yellow cream and colorful sprinkles.