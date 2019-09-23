Gwendoline Christie Shows The Lannisters A Little Love With Her Emmys Look, Sets Social Media On Fire

Gwendoline Christie's Emmy Awards gown had 'Game of Thrones' fans losing their minds.

Gwendoline Christie almost broke the internet with her Emmy Awards look, and she didn’t have to show any skin to do it.

On Sunday night, the 40-year-old Game of Thrones star hit the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards rocking a regal dress that was unlike anything anyone else was wearing. In lieu of a typical designer evening gown, Christie wore a sweeping robe and cape that looked like something out of a Renaissance painting. According to Glamour, the viral dress is from Gucci’s Cruise 2020 collection.

Christie’s unique Emmys look was composed of a loose-fitting white robe with long sleeves. It was partially covered by a red silk cape that fastened in front of her stomach with an ornate gold face of a bearded man. Small lion heads with gray stones in their jaws adorned both of her shoulders. The dress and cape were also embellished with intricate gold, silver, and blue embroidery. Christie accessorized her outfit with a pair of huge gold statement earrings.

Additionally, wore her platinum blonde hair down in soft waves and parted to the side. Her dark red lipstick perfectly matched the color of her cape. She completed her beauty look with shimmery, pale pink eyeshadow and mascara.

While it doesn’t look exactly like a Game of Thrones costume, many fans of the HBO show took to social media to point out that Christie’s gown does seem to be a nod to her character’s storyline.

In the show, Brienne of Tarth falls in love with one of Game of Thrones’ most complicated and conflicted men, the Kingslayer, Jaime Lannister. Many fans wanted the couple to get their happily ever after, but, alas, this was not meant to be. Jaime’s decision to leave Brienne for his sister, Cersei, upset a lot of Game of Thrones fans, and Christie told Entertainment Weekly that she was so distraught about Brienne getting her heart broken that she had to go take a walk after reading about her fate in the script.

However, now some Game of Thrones fans are celebrating her Emmys look as evidence that Brienne’s love for Jaime will never die.

“Gwendoline Christie really is wearing lannister colors with a lion in the front…. she is fighting for my braime rights even now and I can never repay her,” tweeted one supporter of Brienne and Jaime’s ill-fated romance.

“#GwendolineChristie slaying in the Lannister wedding dress Brienne would have worn if Jamie…still can’t finish that sentence,” wrote another fan. “Absolutely gorgeous tho!!!”

Others noted that Gwendoline’s Emmy dress looks similar to the robes that Jesus is often depicted wearing.

“Thanks to #GwendolineChristie I believe in Jesus now,” read one tweet.

“Jesus is also a woman,” remarked another admirer.

Game of Thrones is up for 32 Emmy Awards, with Gwendoline Christie earning her first nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. As reported by Vogue, Christie nominated herself for the Emmy after HBO failed to do so.