WWE Spoilers: Massive Fatal 5-Way Match Scheduled For ‘Raw’ And Will Include Multiple Champions

WWE is really bringing the big guns for this week's "Monday Night Raw."

As big changes are on the way for numerous shows and brands across WWE, their promotions are looking to bring their A-game for everything. This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will continue to build toward Hell in a Cell next month, and it is going to be huge. Some big segments have been announced, but there are also epic matches scheduled and that includes a Fatal 5-Way featuring numerous current champions.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw, and it is looking really good. While there will be three hours of action and storyline advancement, there is one match that every fan can’t wait to see.

Who will challenge for the Universal Title on the season premiere of Raw next week?

This is the kind of match that fans would expect to see on a major pay-per-view, and it will truly deliver. Rey Mysterio will face off against Ricochet, U.S. Champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode. That’s a lot of gold and talent in just one match.

The winner will get a well-deserved shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship on next week’s Raw.

What’s in store on a new “Firefly Fun House”?

Rollins’ opponent at Hell in a Cell will be the fiendish and strange Bray Wyatt, and he will be on Raw this week too. While Wyatt isn’t scheduled for a match, he will debut a new episode of “Firefly Fun House” where virtually anything can happen.

Last week, “The Fiend” appeared and even creeped out “The Demon” Kane as reported by The Inquisitr.

Can The Boss combat Nikki Cross’ chaos?

Sasha Banks has had her hands full with Becky Lynch as of late, but she can’t cloud her mind when in the ring with Nikki Cross. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will look to get revenge for her partner Alexa Bliss who was destroyed by Banks and Bayley last week.

Chad Gable to square off with Baron Corbin in a King of the Ring Final rematch

Baron Corbin was able to get the best of Chad Gable in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but things were evened up on SmackDown Live. During the coronation ceremony for Corbin, Gable showed up to ruin things and demolish the crown of the newly anointed king.

This week on Raw, the two will square off once again, and there will be revenge on the mind of Corbin. On the other side of the ring, though, Gable will continue to want to prove himself to the world.