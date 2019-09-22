Under Fire From Her Own Party, Nancy Pelosi Finds A Defender On The Right

Nancy Pelosi is coming under increasing fire from her own party for her failure to push more aggressively for the impeachment of Donald Trump, but the embattled House Speaker now has a defender from the right.

A number of Democrats have begun to push against Pelosi, who has remained reserved in her approach to impeachment hearings against Trump. But Congressman Justin Amash, who was a Republican until recently switching his affiliation to independent, is speaking up for Pelosi. The Michigan Congressman took to Twitter to point out that Pelosi’s hands are tied because of the unique duties she has as Speaker of the House.

“A person cannot be both a successful party leader and also a successful speaker of the House,” Amash wrote. “The missions are in conflict. A successful speaker must preserve Congress’s role under our Constitution even when the politics attendant on party leadership push in another direction.”

Amash had been a frequent critic of Donald Trump himself, one of the few members of the Republican Party willing to publicly call out the president. But Amash announced in July that he could no longer be a member of the Republican Party, saying he had become frightened by the state of party politics. Amash had come under increasing attack from Trump loyalists leading up to his announcement.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in a Fourth of July op-ed for The Washington Post. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it.”

Members of Pelosi’s party have not been so forgiving, however. A growing number have demanded that impeachment hearings start, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called out Congress for not doing its duty and holding Trump accountable. The president has come under increasing fire after a report that he repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son and his business dealings in the country.

Loading...

Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also been one of the most vocal in calling out Democratic leadership for not going after Trump for forcefully. Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that the inaction from Democrats is as scandalous as Trump’s own behavior.

Nancy Pelosi has frequently called for a careful and measured approach to Trump’s impeachment, and the House committees have reflected her leadership. The House Judiciary Committee has started what for the first time is being called impeachment hearings, though have taken a slow approach and have been attempting to build evidence against Trump.