Duchess Meghan’s £5 Vintage Earrings Were A Bigger Hit Than Her Valentino Gown

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended designer Misha Nonoo’s Italian wedding this weekend, everyone was expecting to be wowed by her gown, but in the end, it was her inexpensive earrings that stole the show, proving that you don’t always have to spend a lot of money to get noticed.

The Daily Mail got the scoop behind the vintage earrings which were purchased by a friend four years ago for £5 at a stall at London’s Portobello Market (the market featured in the movie Notting Hill with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts).

A source explained that Markle asked the friend if she could borrow the earrings to wear with her gown for Nonoo’s nuptials.

“The duchess has long admired the earrings and wanted to borrow them, then she found the perfect dress to wear them with!”

But like Cinderella, Duchess Meghan needed to leave the event early so she could get ready to fly out of London for her ten-day official tour of South Africa with the Duke of Sussex and baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin and end their trip in townships in Cape Town and Johannesburg. In between, Harry will carry out solo visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Many royal watchers were shocked by Duchess Meghan’s choice of jewelry, because as a royal, she has a lot of classic jewels to choose from, reported The Inquisitr.

Despite the rumors, Meghan Markle is allowed to bother jewels from the collection of Queen Elizabeth, as well as from Princess Diana’s jewels which are under the control of Prince Harry and Prince William.

But a rumor was circulated early on that Markle was not allowed to dip into the royal collection as she was new to the family.

“As part of that situation, the Queen informed Prince William that the items from the Royal Collection worn by Princess Diana would not immediately be made available to Meghan.”

But Kensington Palace sources say that this is untrue, and Duchess Meghan is not under any kind of probationary period when it comes to the benefits of being part of the royal family.

But it speaks volumes about Markle that when she could literally have worn the crown jewels, instead she opted to wear market stall earrings with her gown to an event which will be widely photographed, with images seen around the world.

There is no word on whether Duchess Meghan was able to hold onto the earrings.