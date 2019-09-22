Anna Duggar Shares Rare Photo Of Josh With Their Kids & Fans Are Thrilled To See Him

Anna Duggar is sharing her family on Instagram.

Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years, including the sexual scandal and infidelity of her husband, Josh Duggar. She has stuck it out and she now appears to be quite happy in her marriage. The former 19 Kids and Counting stars are expecting their sixth child together in just a few short weeks.

The Duggar daughter-in-law is active on social media. She posts plenty of photos of her five kids often. However, it is pretty rare to see Josh in photos until recently. His face has slowly been emerging in family snaps over the past year and this recent one seems to make most Duggar fans happy. They have been quick to forgive the dad of five for his transgressions, just as his wife has. Anna happily obliged her devoted Instagram followers by sharing a latest snap of her family.

Josh’s face is front and center as it appears that he is snapping the picture of his wife and four of his five kids, Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, and Meredith, 4. They are sitting down watching the Arkansas Razorbacks football game in Fayetteville on Saturday evening. Anna called it family night for them. One fan asked her where her youngest Mason was. She said that she left him with a babysitter while they were there since he is too young to sit still through the game. Also seen in the photo is Duggar family friend, Laura Demaise. She is sitting next to Anna with a big smile on her face.

One fan decided to be blunt enough to say how much Josh was missed and that making mistakes only means he is human. Another fan commented that it was nice to see the kids’ dad in a few pictures.

The expectant mom seems to be happy and healthy as she waits for her sixth child to arrive. She announced in April that she and Josh were expecting another baby in the fall. They later found out that another girl will be joining their growing family. Anna’s baby bump was seen about a month ago in a multiple baby bump photo, as explained by The Inquisitr.

There are a whole bunch of Duggar babies on the way this fall and winter. In addition to Anna’s pregnancy, Kendra, Lauren, and Abbie Duggar are all expecting baby girls as well. Pretty soon the reality TV family will be outgrowing Jim Bob and Michelle’s main house. They may have to start renting out a hall for holidays as more kids come along.

While Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer a part of TLC, you can keep updated on their family on Anna’s Instagram.