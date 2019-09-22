Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In A Curve-Hugging, Wine-Colored Bandana Dress

Lori Harvey is taking more and more opportunities to show off her dangerous curves on Instagram.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey posted a photo on her Instagram page of herself looking absolutely stunning for the camera. In the post, the model is sitting on a kitchen table and arches her back in the photo. She is showing off a wine-colored, long bandana dress as she looks directly into the camera. Based on her tags, the model is wearing a dress from The K Label, which is a London-based brand. Harvey is also wearing open-toed heels from Gianvito Rossi in the snapshot.

For hair, Harvey opted to push her black hair into a bun in the photo. She went for a dark look with her makeup, adding a dark eyeshadow and lashes. She also opted to wear a subtle lip gloss in the photo. For accessories, Harvey is wearing big, silver hoops and a gold watch.

At the time of writing, the photo from Harvey received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Harvey’s followers.

“Fine like wine sis,” one follower wrote.

“Beautifuuuul.. I just want you to know,” another follower chimed in.

The stunning photo from Harvey comes just one week after the model made multiple jaws drop with her latest bikini snapshot. While standing near the pool, Harvey is seen posing in a Dior navy blue bikini. While wearing a matching bucket hat and sarong, the model is standing with her legs crossed and her hands on her hips as palm trees serve as her background. Harvey is sternly looking at the camera while wearing silver hoops and a silver necklace. At the time of writing, the steamy post received more than 100,000 likes from Harvey’s Instagram followers. The post also received more than 700 comments from Harvey’s fans.

“Oh Jesus save me now,” one follower commented.

“Hot girl summer has been extended..-management,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Harvey was rumored to be in Mexico with Diddy when she took the bikini photo. The two have sparked romantic rumors since they were seen together at a party back in March. The two have since been seen wearing matching outfits in New York City, as well as spending time with Lori’s parents, Steve and Marjorie, in Italy.

More recently, it was rumored that Lori was expecting a baby with Diddy, though the two were reportedly just joking with each other. Neither Diddy nor Lori has confirmed that they’re an item.

Fans of Lori Harvey can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.