Mandy Moore Gets Wild On Emmys Weekend To Celebrate Her ‘This Is Us’ Nomination

Emmy Weekend may become a blur for Mandy Moore. The first time nominee for her turn as the young and old mom on NBC’s This Is Us has been living it up in anticipation of the big night on September 22. She spent Friday and Saturday evening soaking up all the glory that comes with such an honor by the Television Academy, as well she should.

For the first event, Mandy took on the third annual Emmy Nominees Night, per The Inquisitr.

“[She] looked chic and elegant in a black dress that clung to her lean frame. The dress had a simple scoop cowl neckline with spaghetti straps, and the midi length was the perfect choice for her tall physique. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of strappy black heels to add a few extra inches to her frame.”

For that affair, the 35-year-old actress attended with Raina Penchansky, co-founder and CEO of Digital Brand Architects. Meanwhile, later in the weekend, she changed partners and ensembles.

On Saturday night, she posed with new husband, Taylor Goldsmith, while wearing a wild animal print frock that screamed the 1980s. The one-sleeved affair was slinky. Made of chiffon, the light fabric caressed her lithe body as she modeled with her spouse for one of a pack of Instagram pictures showing her most recent sartorial get-up.

The thrilled thespian’s garment rocked one bare arm while the other arm was swathed in the leopard fabric with a flounce highlighting the embellished shoulder. The hem of the midi-dress was asymmetrical, adding to its allure while her feet were firmly planted into a pair of strappy black stilettos.

Mandy’s hair was brushed back, with some of her strands being scrunched into a ponytail while the rest was down and slightly wavy and held back behind her ears. Her face was glam, with darkened brows, flirty lashes, smoky shadow, and discreet pink lips. She wore a gold statement choker to complete her look.

The other pictures in the social media slide show, Mandy’s uploads pictured her in solo poses. In the second of the series, she spread her legs slightly apart to reveal an exaggerated slit that seemed to never end. The last picture in the pack was a close-up that revealed how perfectly her sultry makeup had been applied.

Her 3.8 million followers went crazy for her look, with more than 65,000 fans liking the photos while a number of them wrote about how they felt in the comments section of her Instagram upload.

“wow bring the heat,” remarked one enthusiastic admirer, who added four fire emoji.

“This is v bada** rock look,” stated another fan.

“Fingers crossed for you tonight Mandy and have fun,” gushed a third, who added the symbols for two kisses to his comment.

Speaking of Sunday night, will Mandy Moore win? Or, possibly more importantly, will she wear something even more fierce for the Emmy Awards 2019? Stay tuned.