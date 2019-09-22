Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sips Tea With His Daughter, Melts Hearts On Instagram

The movie star had an adorable tea party with his 3-year-old daughter.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a tea party with his daughter Jasmine — or maybe it was a tequila party. The pro-wrestler-turned-movie-star posted a sweet photo on Instagram, which showed him sipping tea from a Little Mermaid teacup while sitting across a tiny table with his daughter.

Somehow, the beefy star managed to fit himself in a pint-sized pink chair, enjoying some daddy-daughter time with his three-year-old. In the caption of the post, The Rock joked that he “may” have put a little “nip” of the hard stuff in his own teacup. His humorous hashtags also poked fun at the fact that he managed to squeeze his bulky body into the tiny chair.

The dad-of-three caused hearts to melt on Instagram, as fans gushed over the adorable family photo. Others praised the star for spending quality time with his little girl.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” one fan wrote.

“It’s so wonderful to see a strong role model of a dad playing with his daughter and creating those memories,” added another user.

“You are a true family man,” a third fan chimed in. “Many actors can’t be dads because they don’t keep what is most important to them closest to them! Thank you for your example.”

On a more humorous note, some fans expressed “concern” for the little pink chair that The Rock sat on.

“Sending strength to that chair brother,” one follower wrote.

“Chair is wheezing,” another fan commented.

Johnson has three daughters. In addition to his tea party partner, Jasmine, Johnson also shares 1-year-old daughter, Tiana, with wife Lauren Hashian. The Rock is also the father of 18-year-old Simone, who is from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.

In an interview earlier this year with Fatherly, The Rock said that his daughters teach him so much every day. He went on to say that they are the “equalizer” in his life, also mentioning that he loves to make his kids laugh.

“I will do honestly anything to bring a smile to my babies’ faces,” he said.

The Rock added that there’s a “wonderment” about everything during the toddler years, saying that the memories he makes with his kids will last forever.

As Johnson sips tea from a Little Mermaid cup, it should be noted that he has a bit of experience with the Disney franchise. The Rock has already starred in three Disney movies – 2007’s The Game, 2009’s Race to Witch Mountain, and he provided the voice for the character Maui in 2016’s Moana. He also has another Disney-affiliated project on the way with Jungle Cruise, which is due out next year.

If only he could score a role in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid — that would certainly make him Father of the Year.