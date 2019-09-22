Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sips Tea With His Daughter And Hearts Melt All Over Instagram

The movie star had an adorable tea party with his 3-year-old.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a tea party with his daughter Jasmine—or maybe it was a tequila party. The pro wrestler turned movie star posted a sweet photo to Instagram which showed him sipping tea from a Little Mermaid teacup as he sat across a tiny table with his daughter. Somehow, the beefy star managed to fit himself in a pint-sized pink chair as he enjoyed some daddy-daughter time with his three-year-old.

In the caption to the post, The Rock joked that he “may” have put a little “nip” of the hard stuff in his own teacup, and his humorous hashtags poked fun at the fact that he managed to squeeze his bulky bod into the tiny chair.

The dad of three caused hearts to melt on Instagram as fans noted how adorable the photo is. Others praised the star for spending quality time with his little girl.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” one fan wrote.

“It’s so wonderful to see a strong role model of a dad playing with his daughter and creating those memories,” added another.

“You are a true family man,” a third fan chimed in. “Many actors can’t be dads because they don’t keep what is most important to them closest to them! Thank you for your example.”

On a more humorous note, other fans expressed “concern” for the little pink chair that The Rock sat on.

“Sending strength to that chair brother,” a follower wrote.

“Chair is wheezing,” noted another.

Johnson has three daughters. In addition to his tea party partner, Jasmine, Johnson also shares 1-year-old daughter, Tiana, with wife Lauren Hashian. The Rock is also father to 18-year-old Simone from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.

Loading...

In an interview this earlier this year with Fatherly, Johnson said his daughters teach him so much every day and that they are the “equalizer” in his life. He also said he loves to make his kids laugh.

“I will do honestly anything to bring a smile to my babies’ faces,” he said.

He added that during the toddler years there’s a “wonderment” about everything and that the memories he makes with his kids will last forever.

As Johnson sips tea from a Little Mermaid cup, it should be noted that he has a bit of experience with the Disney franchise. The Rock has already starred in three Disney movies – 2007’s The Game, 2009’s Race to Witch Mountain, and he provided the voice for the character Maui in 2016’s Moana—with another on the way with Jungle Cruise, due out next year. If only he could score a role in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid, that would get him Father of the Year.