Bernie Sanders Reveals What He Admires About Donald Trump

Bernie Sanders has revealed what he admires about Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator has been one of the president’s fiercest critics over the course of the last two years, but was asked on the campaign trail to name one thing that he admires about Trump. Sanders initially said the he admires the president’s hair, The Hill noted, then noted that he respects several of his colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle, even if not the hard right wing of the party.

Sanders then returned back to the question and came up with a more tangible thing he admires about Trump, giving the president a bit of a backhanded compliment regarding his early morning tweeting habits.

“He gets up at 3 o’clock in the morning to tweet,” Sanders said. “I’m impressed by people who get up at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

This could be the last compliment that Sanders pays to Trump for some time. He has been one of the most vocal in condemning what he sees as Trump’s racism, regularly calling out actions that Sanders believes encourages the white supremacist fringe.

On the campaign trail, Sanders has said that he wants to go to war with the rising white supremacy tide in the United States and as president would put a stop to the movement.

“I’m Jewish, my family came from Poland. My father’s whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism,” Sanders said at the Young Leader’s Conference back in August, via The Hill. “Too many people have fought over the years, too many people have died against racism to let it resurface and flourish in America.”

The remarks took place shortly after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which the shooter was believed to have been targeting Hispanics after posting an anti-immigration manifesto echoing much of the language used by Trump. While Sanders said that he doesn’t believe Trump wants to see anyone being shot or killed, the president is nonetheless feeding into the white supremacy movement with his divisive racial rhetoric.

“I happen to believe Donald Trump is a hoax.” Bernie Sanders says it time to start a real conversation about climate change. He calls out President Trump on his stance on climate change. pic.twitter.com/M8XDyMVbQN — Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) September 22, 2019

Sanders has also been vocal in criticizing Trump on other issues, including his denial of climate change. At a campaign event this weekend, he invoked Trump’s now-infamous tweet declaring that he believes global warming is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese in order to cripple the American economy, with Sanders quipping that he believes “Donald Trump is a hoax.”