Britney Spears Drives Instagram Wild With Ice-Cream Pic: ‘Gimme More’

Britney Spears has driven Instagram wild – apparently, without even showing her face. The “Toxic” singer seems to have that effect on the platform on a fairly regular basis: with recent posts including a Christian Louboutin shoe and plenty of flowers, it’s safe to say that this is one celebrity who can rake in the engagement with just about anything. Britney has featured photos of herself with boyfriend Sam Asghari on her Instagram recently, as The Inquisitr reported, but today neither one of them appeared. Instead, Britney showed her fans exactly how she treats herself.

The photo showed a bowl of ice-cream with what appeared to be a chip and caramel. Whether it was caramel, coffee, or a similar flavor wasn’t clarified. The frozen treat appeared untouched and professionally-photographed, but there was no denying who was going to wind up eating it. Britney had taken to her caption with words suggesting that she wanted plenty, but there was way more to it. The words did, of course, form the title of one of her most famous tracks. The star used exclamation points to finish her caption – the vibe definitely seemed to be reflected in the response. The post appeared to cause a frenzy within very little time, with fans going absolutely wild.

“Gimme mooooooooooooreeee,” one fan replied.

“HAHAHAHA I JUST WANT MORE,” another wrote with an alien emoji.

“Iconic,” one fan stated.

“Yes now gimme more music” seemed to see a fan keen for Britney to release new beats.

While many fans appeared to reply with the words used in the caption, the obligatory “queen of” comments didn’t take long to fly in – those less familiar with Britney’s social media should probably know that the blonde quickly finds herself dubbed the queen of whatever she does within minutes of posting an update.

“Queen of quoting her own songs,” a user wrote.

“Queen of referencing her best song” seemed to echo the sentiment.

That said, a fair few comments came out questioning whether a second version of the singer’s Blackout album might be forthcoming. With the star having appeared to replicate the iconic dark hair and hatted look she donned for the album’s cover all those years ago, fans have been wondering if Britney has been dropping hints.

Britney’s update proved popular in no time, racking up over 48,000 likes within one hour of going live. The same time frame brought in over 2,000 comments. Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.