’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith And Ashley Martson Photographed Together After His Recent Split

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé are scrambling for answers after seeing a photograph of exes and former stars of the reality series, Jay Smith and Ashley Martson, posing together again, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Smith and Martson were introduced to viewers during the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where they shared their love story. The couple met while Martson was visiting Smith’s home island of Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. After Martson returned to the United States, she reconnected with the Jamaican tattoo artist via social media and the two began a long-distance relationship. Smith and Martson later married and Smith moved to America to be with his new wife and her two children. However, after a series of cheating incidents, Martson ended the relationship, filing divorce papers and a Protection From Abuse (PFA) Order against Smith, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Smith ended up violating the PFA and landed himself in jail. He was later released into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he was held for almost a month before being bailed out by his boss. After bing released, Smith made his relationship with new beau, Kayla O’Brien, Instagram official.

Smith’s relationship with O’Brien didn’t last very long and the duo recently went their separate ways. Since his separation from O’Brien, Smith was spotted attending the same party with Martson and again posing with the mother-of-two at a sporting event.

In the photo posted by a fan account dedicated to the show, Smith is seen sporting his new multicolored hair while standing with a small child and Martson. The Jamaica native can be seen stretching his arm around the child to rest his hand on Martson’s shoulder. The couple can be seen wearing huge matching smiles.

It’s currently unclear if the couple has rekindle their relationship, but O’Brien doesn’t think Smith should be entertaining the idea of getting back with his ex.

“God help him if he’s messing with Ashley again,” O’Brien said, according to a report from Radar Online. “All I can think of is all the hard work to reverse the damage. There’s a current PFA. If she turns on him again he’s so f*cked. I don’t know why he would put himself in that position…I feel sorry for him.”

The younger blonde woman also hinted that her relationship with Smith ended because the man was unfaithful, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“He was loyal for a period and good to me for a period, but that’s all I want to say. I am proud of myself to have loved him and done what I did for him,” she said.

Smith and Martson have remained quiet about their relationship, despite the constant questions from fans and followers.