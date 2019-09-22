‘Playboy’ Bombshell Hannah Palmer Turns Heads As She Bursts Out Of The Skimpiest Lacy Black Bra

Hannah Palmer’s most recent social media share is lighting Instagram on fire.

As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on social media know, Hannah has never been shy when it comes to showing off her stunning figure to fans in a wide-range of incredibly sexy outfits. The model has posed for spreads in some of the top publications like Playboy and Maxim and she also shares plenty of hot photos for her legion of 883,000-plus Instagram fans.

In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal fans, Palmer stands front and center while promoting a manscaping razor. The bombshell wears her long, blond locks down and waved for the photo while donning a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with mascara, foundation, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipstick.

Hannah leaves pretty much nothing to the imagination while clad in an incredibly small and skimpy black lace bra that barely even contains her chest. And while ample amounts of the model’s assets are on display in the image, she also flashes a hint of her toned and tanned tummy. The post has only been live on the model’s account for a short time but it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes and upwards of 80 comments.

Some of Hannah’s fans commented on the photo to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her bikini body. A few more commented on the product that she is promoting while another handful of fans just chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Im distracted trying to do hw,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Pretty sure you could sell me anything,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Wow x stunning x cute x,” one more chimed in with a series of red lip emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer turned heads in another NSFW look, this time a bikini. In the jungle-themed image, Palmer sat down on the top of a brown tree trunk with a number of green branches just behind her. The bombshell leaned back in the shot and let her long, blonde locks fall down at her back. The stunner’s face was not visible in the photo and her head dipped down way far back. She raised both of her hands in the air while her toned arms were on full display in the gorgeous shot.

Once again, her insane figure was on display in a skimpy animal print bikini that showed off her fit figure. That photo racked up over 500 comments and 49,000-plus likes.