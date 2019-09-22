‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Braless Under Open Oversized Jacket, Drops Jaws On Instagram

Playboy bombshell Rachel Cook likely triggered a wave of gasps among her 2.5 million Instagram followers when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing nothing under an open oversized denim jacket on Sunday. The first photo is relatively modest but in the second photo, the 24-year-old brunette runs her hands through her hair. Her raised arms to cause the jacket to expose some of her underboob which probably set more than a few hearts aflutter when they swiped left and saw it.

Rachel’s followers made it pretty clear that they appreciated the photo series as it received close to 50,000 likes and over 300 comments in the two hours after it was posted.

In the caption, Rachel asked her fans to choose which photo they preferred but several of them said that they couldn’t pick just one.

“It’s difficult to choose,” one fan wrote.

However, others seemed to ignore the caption altogether and instead focused on complimenting Rachel’s beauty.

“Gift from heaven,” one infatuated admirer wrote.

Some were more verbose with their commentary than others, however.

“I love your picture, sweet outfit. You look gorgeous in it. That is my favorite color blue, you’re pretty awesome,” another fan gushed.

Rachel has likely grown used to this online attention, as she regularly posts photos of herself that flaunt her bombshell figure.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she previously uploaded a photo of herself rocking booty shorts and a hoodie, which attracted the same type of attention. The post is currently sitting on close to 90,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

She gets lots of attention on her selfies too. In one of them, she’s wearing a gray tank top, a delicate gold choker necklace and seemingly minimal makeup. As of writing the photo has accumulated over 97,000 likes and more than 700 comments. In the caption, Rachel confessed to having been unsure about what she should post to keep her fans engaged but later said that she’d decided to just upload the photos that she wants to share.

In the comments, several fans applauded her decision.

“You don’t have to post anything crazy, just be you and express you,” one fan said. “That’s the reason why I started following you, you’re unique.”

“It’s your Instagram. You should post what you want,” another fan assured her. “Your followers will still follow you no matter what you post.”

The photos that the model has shared don’t seem to have changed much, they’re still gorgeous photos of her, dressed in laidback clothing and minimal “natural” makeup.

But that could change soon. In the caption of her most recent post, she revealed that she was back in LA and eager to be around lots of creative people. So, perhaps she’s working on an upcoming project.

Her fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds.