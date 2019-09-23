‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Spills Out Of Her Top After Instagram Begged For More

Instagram asked, and brunette bombshell Kami Osman delivered. The stunning model, who has been dubbed the “Canadian Kim Kardashian,” due to her similarities with the famous reality star, recently posted a video on Instagram where she flaunted her cleavage.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, social media went wild over the shot, and many followers asked the buxom brunette for an encore. Fortunately, Kami heard their requests and kindly acquiesced. As a follow up, she posted three additional pictures in a triple-pic update.

In the picture, Kami dons a strapless black bustier that looks too small to contain her assets, as she seems dangerously close to spilling out. Completing the look is a pair of gunmetal gray sweatpants with an elastic band.

Kami’s waist is so tiny that the pants fall slightly below it, emphasizing her incredible hourglass figure. Kami topped off her look with two silver necklaces, including one with the image of a snake, as well as oversized sunglasses pushed up on her head and a sleek ponytail.

In the first picture, Kami keeps her hands in her pockets as she looks to the side. In the second, Kami looks straight into the camera, shoulders down. For the third, she is still facing front, but her shoulders are up and her head is slightly cocked in a sweetly timid pose.

The picture quickly earned over 26,000 likes and around 150 comments.

“Girl you look soo good,” complimented a fan, with both a heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so stunning,” echoed another, with several fire emoji.

“What a babe,” added a third with a heart-eyes face.

With such sizzling pictures, it’s little wonder why Kami has a huge Instagram following of nearly 770,000 fans. In addition to being an Instagram star, Kami also describes herself as a singer and songwriter.

As to similarities with her famous doppelgänger, Kami believes that the two look so alike due to their similar heritage. Kim’s father, famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, came from Armenia. Osman’s parents emigrated from Azerbaijan, its neighboring country in the Caucasus region, via The Toronto Star.

“We have almost identical features in some ways,” she says. “Dark hair. Thick eyebrows. Very structured faces. I think that is the reason.”

Osman also claimed that she did not know about the resemblance until students at her high school pointed it out.

“They would say, ‘Did you watch The Kardashians?'” she said. “I was like, what is that? In our house we did not have cable.”

Ironically, Kami doesn’t think that she and Kim look that much alike.

“I’ll take it as a compliment. I don’t think we look alike to be real honest with you,” she confessed.