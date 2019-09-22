Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Dance To ‘Jolene’ By Dolly Parton In Latest Instagram Video

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian recently had a sister’s night out and Instagram was along for every minute of it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were in a country music mood in Kourtney’s latest Instagram video. The sisters were both wearing western clothing, with cowboy hats, cowboy boots and neck scarves. Kourtney opted for a bright attire, wearing a burnt orange top and neon orange pants with a black hat. Khloe is wearing a black tank top with black pants, and a tan cowboy hat. The two then moved their legs while shaking their hips as “Jolene” by Dolly Parton played in the background. Kourtney is seen recording the dance, as well as another person who is in the background.

At the time of writing, the video received more than 6 million views from Kourtney’s 81.8 million followers. The post also received more than 8,000 comments from Kourtney’s fans.

“Yeeehawww mama,” one follower commented.

“OLD TOWN ROAD BACKSTAGE LMAO,” another follower chimed in.

“They are getting ready for Wyoming,” another follower wrote.

Kourtney also shared in her post that she and her sister’s dance moves are a “talent.”

The oldest Kardashian sister also showed another way she stays in shape over the weekend. The Poosh CEO posted a photo of herself in a boxing ring on Saturday, September 22. The petite star is wearing a black sports bra and tights and a loose ponytail. The mother of three used a grainy filter in both photos and is posing near the ropes in the following slide. At the time of writing, the photo received 1 million likes and more than 2,000 comments.

“And people have the audacity to say ‘the Kardashians have no talent’ SMH!” one follower wrote.

“Yaaaas,” another follower chimed in, followed by a flame emoji.

Loading...

The fun post from Kourtney and Khloe comes just days after Kourt was rumored to be back on with an old flame. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kourtney was seen with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima while in Los Angeles. The two were holding hands and exchanging laughs during their outing. However, while they were seemingly having a great time with each other, Kourtney is still a very single woman. According to a source from People, the two are only “casually dating,” and have no plans of getting back together.

Khloe is also living her best, single life. The Revenge Body star has seemingly been focused on her daughter, True Thompson since ending her relationship with Tristan Thompson back in February, per The Inquisitr.