Ivanka Trump Wears One Of Her Mom Ivana’s Designer Dresses During Trip To Rome

Ivanka Trump's retro dress got mocked on social media.

Ivanka Trump proved that extravagant fashion sense runs in the family during a Roman holiday. However, according to The Daily Mail, President Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t have to pay a penny for the designer dress that she wore for a recent outing with husband Jared Kushner. Instead, she simply raided her mother Ivanka’s closet.

It’s fitting that Ivanka borrowed a dress for her trip to Rome, because she and Jared were there for a wedding. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple were two of the many rich and famous guests of the bride and groom, designer Misha Nonoo and oil tycoon Mikey Hess. For the couple’s September 20 nuptials, Ivanka Trump wore a glamorous peach chiffon gown and matching cape designed by Galia Lahav. The dress she chose for a post-wedding dinner party was a totally different look. Instead of being soft and regal, it was sparkly and theatrical.

For the Saturday night soiree, Ivanka Trump wore a glittering number by renowned designer Bob Mackie, whose eye-catching designs have been worn by an impressive list of celebrities that includes Cher, Bette Midler, and Tina Turner. Ivanka’s flapper-inspired Mackie dress was a short, high-necked number covered with shimmering white, gold, and black fringe. The three colors were arranged in diagonal blocks to create an ombré effect. The dress belongs to Ivanka’s mother Ivana, who first wore it in 1991.

Ivanka Trump stuns in a Bob Mackie dress 28 YEARS after her mom Ivana first wore the look https://t.co/cKGf5mhjOr pic.twitter.com/M3rccjSTfD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 22, 2019

The theme of the wedding party that Ivanka and Jared attended was La Dolce Vita, the 1960 Frederico Fellini film that satirized celebrity culture and exposed the fickleness of fame. Guests were reportedly asked to wear their most “dazzling” looks to the bash. However, some social media users weren’t exactly dazzled by Ivanka’s retro gown. There were a lot of figure skater jokes.

“Didn’t realize Tonya Harding had a fashion line,” quipped one Twitter fashion critic.

“Ivanka dresses like a figure skater because she and her family are on very thin ice,” another wrote.

However, her throwback fashion choice also had a few fans.

“You went for a total different look – I Love it,” wrote one admirer.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka Trump has borrowed her mom’s Bob Mackie dress. As reported by E! News, she also rocked it back in 2014. The First Daughter took to Instagram to joke that Ivana didn’t know that she had swiped it from her closet.

“Last night in my mother’s vintage Bob Mackie dress. It’s a good thing she’s not on Instagram,” Ivanka quipped in the since-deleted post. “A daughter’s never too old to clandestinely raid her mother’s closet! Shhhh…”