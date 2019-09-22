’90 Day Fiancé’: Rebecca Parrot Learns Shocking Information From Zied Hakim’s Background Check

Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakim are appearing on the current season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca is about to learn some disturbing information about the man she hopes to marry during tonight’s episode, which is now available for early streaming on TLC’s website.

Parrot, a 47-year-old private investigator, met and fell in love with 26-year-old Tunisia native Hakim through online interactions. Now, the mother-of-three is hoping to bring her new man to the United States to start a new life together. However, Parrot’s family and friends are concerned about the woman’s choices when it comes to love.

Parrot’s friends and family are worried the reality star has not learned from her mistakes with her last husband, a 23-year-old man from Morocco, who she also met online and brought to the United States via the K-1 visa process.

After bringing her ex-husband to America, she learned that the man had just been using her and later discovered he had also been cheating on her with multiple women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Parrot also said her ex-husband was incredibly homophobic, and as a woman who is open to having sex with other women, she found that unattractive. During last week’s episode, Parrot shared her bisexual past with Hakim, who said he was still willing to accept her, despite knowing his family wouldn’t approve, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This week, Parrot acknowledges that she’s been stressing about sharing herself with Hakim but doesn’t actually know too much about him. She then calls her private investigator friend back home, Melanie, who ran a background check on Hakim.

“I went all the way back to the very beginning,” Melanie says. “The good thing is he has no criminal history and he’s never been married.”

“Okay, so far he’s been telling me the truth,” Parrot responds, with a sigh of relief.

Melanie then goes on to share the information she’s concerned about.

“Still, something about this situation just doesn’t seem right to me with him,” she continues.

“It doesn’t list a job. Under jobs it is completely blank, like he’s never worked a day in his life. I just hope he’s not planing to coming here and live off you.”

After hearing the results of the background check, Parrot seems visibly confused. The woman says her boyfriend told her that he does have a job and he works as an audience coordinator for local television shows, where he makes sure each of the shows have people in their audience for live filming.

Fans of the show can keep up with Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakim and the other couples during tonight’s episode on TLC, or stream now on TLC’s website.