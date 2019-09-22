Miley Cyrus’ Leather Bondage Pics Unleash Explosion Of ‘Tea’ Comments On Instagram

Scrolling through the comments section to Miley Cyrus’ Instagram posts is hard work. The “Slide Away” singer comes with 99.3 million followers and what appears to be a fanbase awaiting her every update. The minute this 26-year-old updates her account, the comments section quickly fills up. While that has been the case with a post from the singer today, a certain word has been popping up over and over.

Miley updated her Instagram today with two photos of herself in the bondage-like and leather getup she donned for a performance in Las Vegas, Nevada last night. As The Inquisitr reports, the look was a statement one, complete with gloves and heavy jewelry. The images posted to Miley’s account today likely hit fans with a bang on account of the ensemble, but there was more to it. Miley was seen carrying a hot beverage with a teabag label hanging out of it. The star had also taken to her caption to refer to it – while the words opened with some profanity, they did seem to solidify Cyrus as an avid tea-drinker.

Nothing gets past this girl’s fans. Comments centering around the drink quickly came in.

“TEAMOO,” one fan wrote.

“TEA SIS,” another said.

Of course, not all replies were in caps.

“Yas gurlll spill the tea,” one fan wrote with two alien emoji.

“Tea is so hot,” another added.

Of course, these replies were peppered amid the overall wave of love and gushing that’s become commonplace over on Miley’s Instagram. That said, those tea-related comments just kept on coming.

“Sip that tea,” one fan wrote.

“The tea is extra hot today huh” seemed to see one fan either eyeing up the beverage or the outfit.

Miley’s update also proved hugely popular overall, racking up over 600,000 likes in the space of five hours. Celebrity likes were left by mom Tish, model Hailey Bieber, plus YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Loading...

As to celebrities and their hot beverages, it’s like Hollywood is one giant coffee shop. Ariana Grande has updated her social media with a Starbucks. Likewise, Dove Cameron, Kylie Jenner, plus Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska. Whether or not Miley’s drink was caffeinated wasn’t clarified, but fans today didn’t seem to be questioning that.

Miley has delivered eight updates today since taking to the stage last night. With promo for her “Don’t Call Me Angel” track with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray also filling that account, it looks like this past week has been all about the beats for Miley. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.