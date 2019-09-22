Sommer Ray Is All About ‘Girls’ In Her New Instagram Pic

It’s no secret that Sommer Ray has a toned bod that she’s not afraid to flaunt on a regular basis. After all, the Instagram model is unlike many fitness models. This is because she has a background in bodybuilding, thanks to the influence of her parents. And although she hasn’t been in the field since her teen years, the model knows what she’s doing when it comes to working out and keeping her physique at its best.

And in a new Instagram update, Sommer showed off her figure yet again. This time, she rocked a pink swimsuit, which read “Girls” in the front in cursive. The suit featured a classic scoop-neck in the front, along with a thong-cut in the back. And thanks to the low neckline, Ray’s cleavage was on display.

The update had four photos in total, and alternated between photos of Sommer’s face and body.

The first and third photos were similar, and showed Ray standing upright and facing the camera. She posed against a dark pink wall, as she placed her right hand on her side. The model wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail, as she rocked tight curls. At the same time, Sommer blew pink bubblegum.

But that wasn’t everything that was pink in the photo, as she also wore a matching scrunchie in her hair.

Meanwhile, the second photo was more zoomed out, and showed her giving a fierce look. The right side of her derriere was on full display, as she popped her left leg and placed her right hand on her lower back. Sommer tugged at her ponytail with her left hand.

And finally, the last photo showed Sommer with both of her hands on her lower back. She tilted her head down slightly, and let her ponytail fall in front of her. She popped her left foot.

This update is proving to be very popular, as it’s garnered over 161,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since it was posted.

Sommer’s fans not only liked the photo, but had plenty to say in the comment section. There were many followers that focused on the bubble gum.

“What’s your favorite gum flavor?” asked a fan.

“How much pieces of gum did you have to go through until you got that pic,” wondered another fan.

But others were more distracted by Ray’s good looks.

“Omg sommer you look so beautiful Honestly,” said a follower.

“Beautiful eyes, beautiful face, beautiful body. Complete package,” said another follower.

“Perfect! Your in your element with these photos! This is what we want from you,” said an Instagram user.