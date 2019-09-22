Arianny Celeste Barely Contains Her Chest In A Cut-Out Swimsuit

Even as September is winding down, Arianny is keeping the summer vibes alive with a ton of recent, swimsuit pics. And today was no exception, as she added a new photo to Instagram that has her fans going wild.

In the photo, Arianny posed in front of a green plant. She rocked a revealing one-piece, which featured an eye-catching design. It was light orange, with black-and-white drawings of leaves. The leaves overlapped every which way.

The center of the swimsuit was also noticeable, as it had a major plunge neckline. The neckline was held together by a circular accent, which included a thin strip of fabric that extended to the bottom of the cut-out.

In addition, the swimsuit featured double straps, along with a belt accent that cinched Arianny’s waist. And thanks to the very high cut of the bottom area, Arianny’s tan lines peeked through.

The model stood up and faced the camera, while looking to her right. She played with her hair with her right hand, while placing her left hand on her upper thighs. Celeste also popped her left hip slightly, and accessorized with a simple bracelet. Her white manicure was also visible, along with her hoop earrings.

Arianny’s fans let the model know exactly what they thought of the photo in the comment section. This included several messages from fans that played off her captions.

“1000 degrees whenever and wherever you take pics,” said a fan.

“I guess it’s 180 degrees now you yourself is already to equivalent to 100 coz… HOTNESS OVERLOAD hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Sunday my beautiful and gorgeous babe,” said another fan.

Other followers focused on praising Arianny for her looks.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” said a follower.

“Ummm, can like, you stop almost being perfect? I’m tired of my jaw dropping everytime I see a new picture of yours,” said another follower.

“What an absolute Queen, can’t be anyone better looking on the planet. God d*mnnnnn,” said an Instagram user.

In addition to the swimsuit pic, Arianny also tantalized her fans with a sultry selfie yesterday. The photo showed her posing in her UFC bikini top, as the post was geotagged at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The model wore a couple of necklaces with round pendants, one which was gold, another which was silver.

Celeste tilted her head back and pursed her lips, all while rocking pink, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lipstick.