Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner Good Luck Ahead Of The 2019 Emmy Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making sure that her sister-in-law Sophie Turner knows that she has her full support during the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Game of Thrones alum is nominated for an Emmy for her work as Sansa Stark during the HBO show’s final season. While Turner has played the character since 2011, this is her first nomination. To support her sister-in-law, Chopra Jonas posted two photos of Turner as Stark during her time on the series, per People. Chopra Jonas also wrote a touching message to the star on the post.

“Good luck to our girl tonight,” she wrote over the photos, adding, “[Sophie Turner] our #Emmys nominee.”

Turner is up for the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The actress is nominated alongside several of her GOT cast members, including Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve and Julia Garner of Ozark are also in the running to take the win during the annual award ceremony.

GOT ended back in May after eight seasons on HBO. For its final season, the series made historic numbers, earning the most nominations for a series in one year. The show currently has 32 nominations, including outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, the four best-supporting actress nods and a trio of best-supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage). During its eight seasons, the show has taken home 260 awards and over 700 nominations for multiple categories.

Not only has Turner received plenty of support from her sister-in-law, but the actress also has the support of her husband, Joe Jonas. The Inquisitr previously reported that the two recently got married this past summer after three years of dating. The wedding was actually the couple’s second, as they had decided to officially tie the knot back in May after the Billboard Music Awards. Jonas shared an Instagram Story with a photo of the couple back when Turner’s nomination was announced in July. The “Burnin Up” singer congratulated his wife and said he was “so incredibly proud of you.”

While Turner is no longer playing Sansa Stark, she is reportedly ready to return to television with a new project. The actress is set to star alongside actor Corey Hawkins in Survive. The thriller, which is currently in production, follows the two characters, Jane and Paul, as they navigate being the only surviving members after a plane crashes on a snow-covered mountain.

The 2019 Emmy Awards premieres on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.