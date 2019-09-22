‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley & Boyfriend John Mahdessian Are Reportedly On A Break

It seems the highly debated relationship between Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley and her long-term boyfriend, John Mahdessian, is currently off, as friends claim they are taking a break.

Page Six reports that Dorinda has been spotted around town sans her “dry-cleaning connoisseur” John Mahdessian, which is fueling the rumors that the two have split.

Friends say that Dorinda and John have different social speeds, and she needed a break.

“They’re starting to live separate lives. He’ll attend the opening of an envelope, and she goes out for work, but she’s really low-key. He’s all about being the guy on the town since she’s been on the show.”

Medley has been spotted at the James Beard House-hosted dinner from Plant Miami and Rudd Estate wines, spending time with friends, but Mahdessian was not present.

Another source says the couple, who have been together for seven years, is trying to work some things out, but it’s complicated.

But recent news from The Daily Beast suggests that Dorinda and co-star Sonja Morgan are fighting for their place on the Bravo show after the two allegedly dissed a transgender model at New York Fashion Week, and are being called out for slandering the LGBTQ community.

Dorinda took and shared a video at the show where she can be heard debating the gender of models in the Garo Sparo show.

“Well with a body like that, it’s a guy. That’s a guy.”

Morgan responds to Medley.

“With a body like that it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right. Oh lord.”

Both women issued a statement, apologizing for their insensitive comments, but a number of sources are wondering aloud on social media whether this will be enough to spare their jobs on RHONY.

“We have a history as longstanding supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show.”

Many of the comments on social media are being addressed to Andy Cohen, the godfather of the Real Housewives franchise, asking him if he will take action or sweep this under the rug.

In the past, Dorinda has largely stayed out of the fray and headlines that involve the women putting their feet in their mouths, reported The Inquisitr. On the last season of RHONY, the biggest question surrounding Medley was whether or not she was invited to a clambake hosted by her friend and Bravo newbie, Barbara Kavovit.