‘Love Island’ Star Georgia Steel Gets Sultry In A Bedroom Selfie

Georgia Steel isn’t exactly shy about sharing sultry photos on Instagram, as she previously proved in a bikini pic. And now, she took her fans into the bedroom with a sultry selfie that has her fans going wild.

The photo showed her laying her head on a white pillow, as she extended her right arm in front of her to take the photo. She pursed her lips, while rocking black, lacy lingerie. The top boasted thick straps with scalloped edges. The lingerie was also low cut which meant that her cleavage was on display.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the sultry photo.

“Those eyes are like dark hooks for the soul,” said a fan.

“Well well Georgia this should be a profile pic” said another fan.

“Can you explain why your so stunning like omg,” said a follower.

There were plenty of fire emoji, along with short and sweet compliments.

“Hii beautiful love u yr so gorgeoys,” said a fan.

“Wow! This is incredible,” said another fan.

It’s also worth noting that this is the second photo in two days that Georgia took while posing in a bedroom. Previously, she wore a revealing, black dress while sitting on the edge of a bed. The dress was sheer with black, vertical stripes and an eye-catching skirt made of feathers.

Georgia smiled at the camera as she tilted her head to the left while holding a small glass in her right hand. She rocked a pair of heart-shaped earrings along with glossy lipstick and purple eyeshadow. Steel also pulled her hair up alongside a half ponytail.

This photo proved to be popular, garnering more than 84,000 likes.

And even though Georgia recently shared two photo taken in a bedroom, this is not necessarily the norm for her. Her usual posts tend to vary between poses while wearing swimwear and photos of her daily outfits.

This was the case five days ago when she shared a photo that was geotagged at the Wi-ki-Woo Hotel in Ibiza. She rocked a navy blue bikini, while tying a white, coverup skirt around her waist. The swimsuit featured a classic cut, and she accessorized with round sunglasses, a watch, and a necklace. She also wore a large, rectangular clip in her hair which was studded with pearl-like beads.

Steel was spotted posing outside for the shot, as she placed her right elbow on a white railing.

This update was liked more than 45,000 times.