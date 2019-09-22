Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Working On Her Career Amid Split From Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus is reportedly happy that she can remain focused on her career after ending her two-month affair with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus, 26 and Carter, 31, have decided to remain friends after becoming closer these past few weeks. Though the relationship was brief, a source revealed to People that it was enough for Cyrus to bear. A source revealed to the outlet that Cyrus wanted to keep things more casual with Carter and wasn’t willing to do more than that at this point in her life.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” the source said. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wanted anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source adds. “She wants to focus on her career.”

News of Cyrus and Carter’s split broke on Saturday, September 21. The couple reportedly are still on “good terms” with each other and the relationship didn’t end with any bad blood.

“They’re still friends,” an insider said. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus and Carter’s relationship reportedly began in early August, while both starlets were going through their own relationship woes. Carter recently ended her relationship with Brody Jenner a little over a year after the two married in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia. The following week, a rep for Cyrus announced that the “We Can’t Stop” singer was separating from her husband Liam Hemsworth one year after tying the knot at their home in Nashville. Cyrus was then seen kissing Carter the same weekend as the announcement.

Hemsworth has since filed for divorce from Cyrus, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Cyrus was seemingly in good spirits when she appeared at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday, the same day the breakup was announced. The singer was joined by her family for the event, including mother, Tish, brother Trace and sister Brandi Cyrus. The family reportedly posed for a photo together for the night and danced and took photos with Def Leppard during the night.

Carter was also out and about on Saturday. The Selfe founder posted on her Instagram page that she was at a party for L’Oreal Paris at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The reality star wore a lace dress that covered the top half of her body. Carter then showed off her bare legs while rocking tall, leather boots.