’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Fails To Impress Jeniffer’s Father On Farm

This week’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will show Tim Malcolm getting his hands dirty on a farm with his future father-in-law, Joaquin, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Tim, a 38-year-old business owner, fell in love with his girlfriend, Jeniffer, a 25-year-old single mother living in Colombia, after meeting her online. During his time on the show, viewers watched as he packed his bags and traveled to Colombia to meet his girl for the first time. After arriving, he realized his girlfriend was even more beautiful than her photos and immediately began questioning whether he was good enough for her. During their time together, Jeniffer voiced her concerns about Tim’s masculinity and mentioned the fact that she’s usually attracted to men with dirt on their hands instead of freshly manicured nails. She told cameras she was willing to look beyond Tim’s feminine ways, because he seemed to be a good man.

During this week’s episode, Jeniffer takes Tim to meet her father on his ranch in a small town. Upon meeting Tim, Jeniffer’s father said he’d like to see how his future son-in-law handles the daily running of the farm, which includes bathing the animals to remove bugs, giving the animals shots of vitamins, and even castrating a bull.

After Tim performes some of the tasks given, Jeniffer and Joaquin decide to take a walk to talk about her relationship. The mother-of-one asks her father’s opinion on her new man, but he wasn’t sure they should be together.

“I think he’s a person that doesn’t learn things so fast,” he says, before asking about the way Tim treats his daughter.

“Well, he’s very lovely in many ways,” Jeniffer tells her dad. “To me, he seems responsible and interesting.”

Jeniffer’s response doesn’t satisfy her father and he went on to remind her of her first marriage, which ended with her being a single mother living with her grandparents.

Joaquin then asks his daughter whether she’s actually in love with Tim or if she’s just settling because he seems like a safe option for her and her daughter.

“But well, I don’t know,” she says.

“There’s a big difference between the person I met online and the person that is here with me today and I’m wondering if he really is the man I fell in love with.”

Apart from Tim’s feminine ways, which also had fans thinking he was a trans man, Jeniffer is concerned about the couple’s sexual chemistry. Since arriving in the country, Tim has yet to make a move on the woman and has constantly passed up opportunities to kiss her or have sex with her. The man later admits his nervousness, but by the end of the episode the two finally share their first kiss.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays, and is available to stream right now on TLC’s website.