Russia May Have Information On Prince Andrew’s Links To Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring

The Toronto Sun reports that the U.K.’s foreign spy agency, MI6, believes that Russia might have information on Prince Andrew’s involvement in convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. In particular, they reportedly believe that ex-Palm Beach County deputy sheriff John Mark Dougan may have passed on one of Andrew’s files — believed to contain information on Andrew’s alleged sexual interactions with Epstein’s alleged underage sex slave, Virginia Roberts Giuffre — from the department to the Kremlin.

Dougan reportedly went rogue during the 2005 Floria investigation into Epstein’s activities and eventually sought asylum in Moscow back in 2016. MI6 officials believe that Dougan contacted a senior Russian government official with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The Palm Beach investigation is believed to have had a mole that tipped off Epstein whenever the team closed in on him. According to former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, Epstein was always one step ahead of investigators and continuously found ways to ensure that evidence was cleared from his home before covert searches via search warrants.

Epstein also reportedly had a vast network of professionals helping support his sex trafficking ring. This network allegedly included dentists, doctors, immigration lawyers, psychiatrists, and other professions. Some of his doctors allegedly prescribed his victims birth control and screened them for sexually transmitted diseases. With the help of these professionals — as well as his alleged mole — Epstein was able to evade capture for years.

Although Andrew denies having sex with Roberts and knowing of Epstein’s illegal activities, Roberts claims that he abused her multiple times.

“He was an abuser, he was a participant. The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘you’re gonna meet a prince today.’ I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to a prince.”

Although Giuffre admits that Andrew will likely never admit his participation in Epstein’s ring, she claims that he knows the “truth.”

“When you are abused, you know your abuser. I might not have my dates right, I might not have my times right… but I know their faces and I know what they’ve done to me,” she said.

Andrew’s relationship with Epstein reportedly began in the late 1990s. He has apologized for his connection to the accused sex trafficker and claims that it was “mistake” to meet with Epstein in 2010, after he was released from his 2008 prison conviction for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute.