Stella Maxwell Flashes Chest In Low-Cut Mini Dress

Stella Maxwell has been busy sharing professional photos of her runway appearances, along with some personal photos sprinkled in here and there. And today, she added a new update, which showed her in an eye-catching mini dress.

The update consisted of two photos. The first was a collage of two images side-by-side, as Stella stepped out in a shimmering, pink ensemble. The dress was sparkly, with a loose scoop neck. This meant that Stella’s cleavage was on display. The straps of the dress were a darker pink tone, and it was attached to the dress with metal hardware. The model completed her look with a pair of silver heels.

Stella also accessorized with a chunky, short necklace, and sported matching makeup. This included pink eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

In both of the images, Maxwell looked down towards the ground as she walked. She also appeared to be tugging at her dress with her right hand.

In addition, the model shared a second photo, which was a group shot with many famous models. Stella was spotted alongside Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others. All the women seemed to be enjoying themselves, as Stella gave a coy look.

The update prompted many of Stella’s fans to leave rave reviews.

“You look amazing and so beautiful my angel! Wow!” said a fan.

“You are so hot my sweet heart,I love you so much,u r my dream Stella,” said another fan.

“LOVELY COLOUR DRESS THAT SUITS YOUR SEXY FIGURE AND LEGS, BEAUTIFUL LOOKS LUVS,” exclaimed a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as other followers added their creative compliments.

“How come you look like the most beautiful person on earth everyday not Mader what? love you,” said a follower.

“The fashion industry called….yeah, they’re not going to do shows anymore thanks to Stella ‘Shut That #$& Down’ Maxwell,” said another follower.

And in addition to Stella’s newest post, she recently shared sneak peeks of her runway appearance for Versace. She uploaded a photo of her outfit, which was another collage of two photos. The photo on the left showed her from head-to-toe, while a second image showed her from the side.

The outfit that she wore consisted of a black bodice with a plunge neckline, which she paired with a multi-colored mini skirt. In addition, she wore a pair of light yellow-and-blue leggings.

Stella was seen strutting the catwalk with her hands in her pockets.

This update was liked over 73,000 times.