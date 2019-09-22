Watch Sevilla FC Vs. Real Madrid Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Heavyweight La Liga Clash In Round 5

Surprising Sevilla FC can regain the top of the La Liga table with a home win over struggling Real Madrid.

The hiring of former Spain and Real Madrid Manager Juan Lopetegui is paying big dividends in the early stages of the 2018/2019 La Liga season for Sevilla FC, as The Inquisitr reported, with the team once again in position to take over sole possession of first place on the La Liga table. This time, however, they face their most difficult test of the young season when they take on Lopetegui’s former team, the 33-time Spanish champions. But all has not been well in Madrid so far, with the club sitting on just eight points and needing the away win simply to reenter the top four, in the match that will stream live on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid Sunday La Liga Round 5 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, September 22, at the 43,883-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, September 23, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, on Monday.

Real Manager Zinedine Zidane, who guided the team to its most recent La Liga title 2017, as well as a pair of UEFA Champions League trophies, now finds his job in jeopardy just six months after reassuming the post in March after quitting at the end of the 2017/2018 campaign. The Club’s upper management in now openly questioning Zidane’s decision-making, according to a report by AS.com.

Particularly at issue this week was the manager’s decision to give his top players the day off following a crushing, 3-0 defeat away at Paris Saint-Germain, to open this season’s Champions League run, a move that angered club President Florentino Perez. But with a road game against perhaps the hottest team in La Liga right now, the extra rest may pay off if Real can grab the three points, which at this point would instantly send Los Blancos to the top of the table, restoring order as far as the Bernabéu brass is concerned.

Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane may be fighting for his job early in the new season. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid La Liga Round 5 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s how to watch the Real vs. Sevilla clash free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Hispalenses vs. Los Blancos match stream live online for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry the live stream. For a comprehensive list with streaming links to those outlets and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.