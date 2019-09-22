Rita Ora Rocks Minuscule Crop Top As She Flaunts Dazzling Assets On Instagram

Rita Ora is once again flaunting her jaw-dropping curves on Instagram, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. The British bombshell left followers speechless with her smoking-hot look on Sunday afternoon when she served a double Instagram update that put her busty assets front and center.

Posing for a photoshoot for the prestigious jewelry designer Thomas Sabo, Rita put on a very alluring display as she modeled an entire collection of sparkling gold jewelry. Her lavish bling included a fabulous pendant necklace, a set of flashy bracelets, and an assortment of shiny rings adorned with opulent, colorful gemstones.

The “Only Want You” singer showed off the luxurious accessories in a pair of sultry shots that had everyone eyeing her shapely chest. Closely cropped to her bust, the photos offered fans an eyeful of her killer curves, perfectly showcased in skimpy apparel.

For her Thomas Sabo photoshoot, the 28-year-old hottie slipped into a white, button-down crop top so tiny it should be illegal. Ending just below the chest line, the plush crop top showcased her toned midriff, giving followers a peek at her washboard abs.

To add even more oomph to her already spicy look, Rita wore the scanty top nearly completely unbuttoned, exposing her ample decolletage area in the minuscule garment. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker pulled back the top to bare her sculpted shoulders and even flashed a hint of subtle cleavage in the skin-baring attire, leaving fans drooling over her hotness.

Rita was a vision of beauty in the sizzling shots. As per usual, the global megastar wasn’t shy about flaunting her incredible body before the camera. She looked just as dazzling as the glimmering accessories she was modeling. The stunning singer revealed her glossy, platinum-blond locks perfectly coiffed in tumbling waves, letting her tresses frame her face as they cascaded over her shoulders.

Her glam was also on par. Rita looked like a total bombshell as she rocked a pink lipstick that called attention to her naturally plump lips. She accentuated her chestnut-brown eyes with dark eyeliner and sported dramatically elongated faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection.

Needless to say, fans were all over the new shots. The photos garnered a little more than 90,000 likes within the first hour of having been posted. The same time frame brought more than 500 people to the comment section, as Ritabots – the collective name given to Rita’s ever-growing fanbase – couldn’t stop raving about her stunning look.

One fan simply wrote, “Fire,” accompanied by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my godddd,” penned another, clearly entranced by Rita’s sexy look.

“Oh u killing it girl,” read a third message, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “You kill meee,” trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Loading...

The latest update comes after Rita showed off her spectacular figure in a red crop top and matching skirt in a post shared to Instagram earlier today. A couple of hours before that, Rita took to Instagram to showcase the show-stopping Prada gown she wore at the 2019 amfAR Gala in Milan.

“3 posts in one day? weve [sic] been blessed,” quipped one of Rita’s adoring fans.