Gwen Stefani Celebrates ‘The Voice’ Return With Another Blake Shelton Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani shared a cute mini photo collage on Twitter, and Blake Shelton's mullet made an appearance in it.

Gwen Stefani is showing off her creative aside ahead of The Voice Season 17 premiere. She recently celebrated her return to the show by sharing a mini photo collage with her fans, and her artwork makes it pretty clear that there’s one aspect of being a Voice coach that she’s most excited about. Here’s a hint: It’s not working with costars Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

While the No Doubt frontwoman undoubtedly enjoys the company of Clarkson and Legend, it should come as no surprise that Blake Shelton is The Voice coach that Gwen Stefani likes the most. On Sunday, the smitten singer took to Twitter to show her cowboy co-coach a little love in a four-photo collage.

“The Voice Starts tomorrow!!! Eeeeeekkk!” Gwen captioned the image, which is a screenshot of one of her Instagram stories.

While Gwen’s social media creation was about The Voice premiere, the “Hollaback Girl” singer and Blake are the only coaches from the show who appear in it. The first two photos are throwback pictures of Gwen and Blake. Gwen is pictured during the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” era, back when she was sporting visible thong straps with ultra low-rise pants and wearing bikini tops over crop tops. Rocking tiny neckties like the one in Gwen’s photo was also popular during the early 2000s.

Blake Shelton’s throwback look is wildly different, and a lot less wild. He’s wearing a classic cowboy hat and a plain white Western shirt with long sleeves tucked into a pair of blue jeans. The long and wavy mullet that Blake used to rock cascades over his shoulders as the country music star sings in front of a microphone and strums a guitar.

The two other snapshots in the collage are current photos of Gwen and Blake. Gwen has given herself a little cowgirl makeover by wearing a red jacket embellished with fringe, while Blake looks a little less country in a suit jacket and dress shirt. His mullet is long gone, replaced by short salt and pepper locks that now lack the party in the back.

This isn’t the first time that Blake Shelton’s mullet has made an appearance on one of Gwen Stefani’s social media pages. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another throwback photo of Blake sporting the hairstyle on her Instagram page. The post included a sweet confession in the caption: Gwen shared her wish that she would have met Blake years ago. In other words, she simply doesn’t care about the style of her boyfriend’s hair, even if he’s sporting a hairdo that’s not exactly considered stylish these days.

Loading...

Blake Shelton fans can only hope that Gwen Stefani keeps those fun throwback photos coming. Perhaps she’ll use a few of them to throw her boyfriend off his game on The Voice, which premieres Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.