Hannah Brown Flaunts Tight Abs In Leather Bandeau Top Ahead Of Second Night On Dancing With The Stars

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown showed off her killer body on Sunday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a leather bandeau top and matching skirt. And it looks like the outfit may have been inspired by Hannah’s current gig on Dancing With The Stars as the cut of the skirt seems reminiscent of Latin ballroom dancer’s costume, specifically the tango.

As her caption notes, ‘Alabama Hannah” wore the look to a pre-Emmy’s party hosted by Entertainment Weekly. In the comments, several fans noted the DWTS practice appears to be working wonders on her figure.

“Oh hello, body!” wrote the show’s co-host and former contestant, Erin Andrews. “Ballroom looking good on u.”

“Yesssss abs,” wrote Peta Murgatroyd, one of the pro dancers on the show. This season’s she’s partnered with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Hannah’s partner Alan Bersten chimed in too and added a couple of dancing emojis to her comments section.

Hannah, who got her heart broken at the end of the last season of The Bachelorette, had a stellar first dance on the premiere of ballroom dancing competition show last week. Hannah and Alan opened the show with a scorching hot cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s hit song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, the number got great reviews from the show’s judges.

“At last, I think you found your true love!” the even enthusiastic Bruno Tonioli quipped in a clear reference to Hannah’s time as The Bachelorette. “You really go for it. A couple of things: You have to be careful not to lose balance on your fast spins… and don’t ever rush the music. Let the music run through you.”

Hannah has already shared a sneak peek at the rehearsals for her second performance and it looks like it will be a dance with a much slower pace than the cha-cha. She’s developed a reputation for being somewhat goofy, so it will be interesting to see how she deals with a routine that requires a lot of elegance. The 24-year-old is former beauty queen though, so that training likely prepared her to be poised under pressure.

Hannah may have missed out at a chance at love with The Bachelorette but she has called Dancing With The Stars as her opportunity to leave those memories in her past.

“I’m hoping that this experience is going to be a happy ending,” she told E! Online, after last week’s cha-cha. “We started off, I think, on the right foot.”