Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Not Getting Back Together With Ex Younes Bendjima Anytime Soon

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are reportedly keeping things light, despite being seen holding hands together earlier this week.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, is reportedly not looking to rekindle her romantic relationship with the Algerian model, 26. According to People magazine, Kardashian and Bendjima are spending more and more time together as of late, but a source reportedly told the outlet that it doesn’t mean that Kardashian will end her single girl life any time soon.

“They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation,” a source told the outlet. “You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

The former couple sparked rumors that they were back together one year after their breakup after they were seen together out and about in Los Angeles. In the photos, the pair were holding hands and laughing together as they strolled through the neighborhood. In the photos, neither Kardashian nor Bendjima is looking at the camera, which shows that they were caught off-guard.

Kardashian and Bendjima began dating in August 2018. The model was Kardashian’s first public boyfriend since ending her relationship with Scott Disick after nine years together and having three children. During their relationship, Kardashian was reportedly at odds with her family and attempted to keep the relationship as private as possible before deciding to officially call it quits. Kardashian was then linked to Grown-ish star Luka Shabbat, 21, though the two have maintained that they’re only close friends.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the mother-of-three has too much on her plate to be tied down at the moment. The reality star is currently in Season 16 of KUWTK and will reportedly stay on the show, though she admits she’s considered quitting in the past.

“I definitely have my moments where [I want to leave]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy,” Kardashian admitted during a recent appearance on The Real.

Kardashian is also the founder and CEO of Poosh, which is a website that focuses on health, beauty and other aspects of wellness. Recently, the website featured Kardashian’s sister, Kim, as she opened up about her battle with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

For now, it seems like Kardashian and Bendjima will be bound to run into each other. The two reportedly still have the same friends and run in the same circles.