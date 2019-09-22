‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Unbelievable Figure In Minuscule Bikini

The fitness model stunned in her barely-there bikini.

Lauren Drain reminded her dedicated fans why she holds the title of “World’s Sexiest Nurse” in her latest Instagram post. The photo, presumably taken before her pregnancy, shows the registered nurse flaunting her fit physique in a tiny black bikini. Her ample cleavage, incredibly toned abs, and lean legs were on full display. The fitness model wore her long blonde hair down and opted for glamorous makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, Lauren promoted her six-week fitness program.

Fans seemed to love the sexy snap and complemented Lauren in the comments section. Many of her followers commented with fire and heart emoji. Others, however, where more vocal in their praise.

“Ok, let me pick my jaw off the ground. You look amazing girl,” wrote a fan.

“Wow it’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” added a commenter.

“Seriously you’re simply perfect,” said another.

“Absolutely stunning,” commented a different follower.

“Girl you look fantastic,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The sexy snap has racked up more than 12,000 likes.

As fans are well-aware Lauren isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Just yesterday, the 33-year-old shared a provocative photo on Instagram for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Lauren posed in revealing workout gear that left little to the imagination.

Lauren’s amazing physique, however, is far from her most impressive quality. On top of working as a cardiac nurse and having a successful career as a personal trainer, the stunner is also a New York Times bestselling author. Within her 2013 memoir, Banished, she detailed her experience of being a member of the Westboro Baptist Church for seven years until she was eventually excommunicated.

In March, Lauren sat down with Fox News to discuss how she has been able to move forward in her life after being disowned by her family. The soon-to-be mother revealed she hasn’t seen her parents or siblings in over ten years.

Loading...

She also noted that being banished from the infamous church caused her to suffer from depression. She went on to say that focusing on her fitness has done wonders for her mental health.

“It was very therapeutic,” explained Lauren. “There were times in my life where I experienced a lot of anxiety and depression. For me, it was an amazing outlet. … I got my confidence from fitness and it’s really empowering.”

To see more of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.