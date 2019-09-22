Sara Underwood Goes ‘Super Good’ In A Thong Bikini, Instagram Goes Wild

Sara Underwood is back on the ‘Gram. The Playboy model and social media sensation has delivered a particularly unusual update today – fans of Sara will know that outdoorsy and cabin-set updates are the standard for this blonde. Today has seen Sara buck the trend with a set of photos and a video that sent out major studio vibes. That said, they did tick boxes for including a killer opener shot: Sara in a bikini always goes down well.

Sara’s post showed her photographed in a sizzling two-piece. The star had been snapped from behind, with the camera definitely taking in her famous frame to the max. Sara appeared in a tiny thong bikini in black, with the cheeky finish showcasing her peachy rear. This wasn’t the world’s most unusual two-piece – then again, it seemed to do the trick for Sara’s fans. The blonde appeared bronzed and glowing, with her blonde hair somewhat matted into a sexy and sweaty finish. As to the backdrop, the setting was a wild one, but it did appear to have been digitally enhanced with colors for effect.

A quick swipe to the right showed a bit of a conversation about “sex in space” with other women – as Sara had explained in her caption, she’s going to be switching up being “in front of the camera” for a little time controlling it.

Instagram is absolutely loving it.

“The virgins at NASA,” one fan wrote with a string of alien emoji.

“Yaaaaaaas!!!!” saw another fan go a bit crazy.

“This woman is a goddess,” one user stated with two alien emoji.

Sara’s post quickly found its comments section filled with excited-sounding responses – fans definitely seemed to be digging this update, with the number of likes appearing to reflect its popularity in very little time: over 11,000 were clocked in the space of 30 minutes.

“I love you,” one fan gushed.

Sara’s post today couldn’t have been more unusual – especially given the star’s recent posts. This month has seen Sara rock her sexy and summery outfits, lingerie, or swimwear in those lush forest or parched desert settings, with many posts seeing Sara act as an influencer. Today came with no mention of the Fashion Nova brand that Sara acts as an ambassador for. Rather, it seemed to show Sara embarking on a new phase of her career.

Sara recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for traveling to Utah. Given that “space” was mentioned today, it could be interpreted that Sara has, indeed, traveled pretty far today.

