Anna Nystrom’s Tight Leggings Cling To Her Every Curve & Drives Instagram Wild

Anna Nystrom is no stranger to showing off her legs in tight ensembles, but that doesn’t mean that her fans can get enough. The bombshell shared a new Instagram photo today, and it was all about her spandex outfit.

The model posed outdoors in nature, as she rocked a white and mint outfit. The top was long-sleeved, while the leggings clung to her every curve. She stood with her back angled towards the camera, as she showed off her booty. She appeared to be mid-stride, as she popped her left hip.

Nystrom also looked over her left shoulder towards the camera, and gave a slight smile with her lips closed. She wore her hair down in waves, and her long locks reached her lower back.

Anna’s makeup included dark eyeliner on her lower lids, shimmery eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

Although the update has only been live for an hour, it’s already received over 45,000 likes.

Plus, fans raved about the model in the comment section.

“You are the most Gorgeous women i have ever seen,” declared a fan.

“Sometimes observing your beauty in action makes me absolutely speechless. Words fail me,” said another fan.

“Such an amazing body! Thank you so much for sharing your images!” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as fans kept the compliments rolling.

“First thing I noticed about this picture was the colour choice,” noted a fan, who likely also saw Anna’s captions.

“I don’t know what woman could be perfect but you’re pretty d*m close,” said another fan.

In addition, Anna usually shares a steady stream of posts, but she also does the same for Instagram stories. She currently has three stories, one which promoted her second-newest update.

Loading...

One of the stories was posted yesterday, and revealed what she was having for dinner. There was what appeared to be sliced meat, next to a large pan with potatoes and vegetables.

And earlier today, Nystrom shared a selfie, where she wished everyone a good day in the captions. She wore a dark, long-sleeved top and wore her hair in multiple waves. It looked like the model was still in the middle of getting her hair done, because the braids weren’t tied at the ends.

Anna placed her left hand by her face, and smiled with her lips closed. She wore her signature makeup, including brow liner and light pink lipstick.

Fans can hope for more revealing photos from the model in the coming days.