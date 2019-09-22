Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage Galore In Plunging Tank Top As She Grabs Coffee With Hubby

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski showed a whole lot of cleavage as she stepped out on Saturday to grab coffee with her husband. Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the Sports Illustrated babe rocking a black tank top that shone the spotlight on her buxom curves.

Snapped during a leisurely stroll through the streets of New York City, Emily put on a very busty display as she went on a coffee run with spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard and their pup, Colombo, in tow. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the gorgeous supermodel wasn’t shy about flaunting her assets and nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut top, which did very little to cover up her shapely chest. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the 28-year-old hottie didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support under the figure-hugging top.

Showing her fabulous sense of style, Emily paired the revealing top with a stylish midi-skirt – a navy blue wraparound number that sported a playful polka dot pattern. Hemmed below the knee, the chic skirt beautifully flattered her hourglass curves, calling particular attention to her famously taut waistline. A set of white buttons adorned the garment on the side, highlighting her curvy hip.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model added height to her statuesque, Amazonian frame with a pair of high-heeled slouchy boots in a contrasting white color, which matched the delicate polka dots that covered her skirt. Her choice of footwear provided even more coverage, exposing only a small portion of her toned legs. This ensured that everyone was eyeing her bountiful bust, amply showcased in the outrageously plunging top.

Emily cut a very seductive figure in the casual-chic outfit. The stunning brunette unabashedly showed off her fierce physique as she trotted the pavement alongside her husband, both of them with a cup of coffee in hand. The ravishing Vogue model topped off her look with a pair of black sunglasses and accessorized with an orange purse. She wore her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her long locks frame her face as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Sebastian kept things casual with a pair of floral board shorts and a blue hoodie. Underneath, he wore a white T-shirt, one inscribed with the words “Sudden Star” written across the chest in blue font. Taking a cue from his gorgeous wife, the independent movie producer shaded his eyes from the glaring sun with a pair of trendy sunglasses. He tied his look together with black sneakers.

Later that same day, Emily took to Instagram to drop a steamy video from her and Sebastian’s recent trip to Spain. The sizzling clip saw her flaunting her curvy posterior in a clingy dress that showed plenty of sideboob, and sent fans into a meltdown, garnering more than 2.5 million likes overnight.